Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple to be closed till Oct 15 after 10 priests test COVID-19 positive

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram has been closed for devotees till October 15, after at least 10 priests tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the temple authorities, daily poojas will be held by Tantris but devotees will not be allowed inside the temple till October 15.

"35 persons will be allowed inside the temple at a time and a total number of devotees will be restricted to 665 in a day," the authorities said previously when the temple was reopened for visitors from August 27.

But after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the temple authority had decided to close the temple for a few more days.