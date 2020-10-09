STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi to announce ‘hygiene status’ for local self-govt bodies on Friday

The local self government bodies which acquired the ‘hygiene status’ in the district will be announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan via online on Friday.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local self government bodies which acquired the ‘hygiene status’ in the district will be announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan via online on Friday. A review committee led by the Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Keralam Mission and presided by the District Collector Navjot Khosa selected the deserving ones. 

The review committee checked on various factors-- the work done by Haritha Karma Sena in waste management activities in houses and offices, collection of user fees, treatment methods of biowaste at source and in the public system, systems to collect inorganic wastes, the linkage black at the block-level, intervention of Clean Kerala Company Limited, public toilet services and the removal of waste from public streets, cleanliness of water bodies, implementation of solid waste management act, actions taken against banned plastic products, and implementation of green protocol. 

The functions at the local self government bodies will be carried out by maintaining Covid protocol. It will be attended by elected representatives, officials of Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Keralam Mission.

Pinarayi Vijayan
