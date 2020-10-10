CII organises virtual meet on health

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organising the ninth edition of the ‘Kerala Health Tourism’ programme – a conference and a virtual exhibition on healthcare and medical travel. Speaking in the inaugural session on Friday, Health Minister K K Shailaja said that Kerala is proving to be the safest place during the ongoing pandemic with only 0.36 per cent mortality rate. She added the medical value tourism has a huge scope in the state. The event will conclude on November 7.