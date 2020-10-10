STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cop who attempted suicide dies in hospital

Radhakrishnan’s relatives alleged that he was under severe mental stress due to harassment from inspector of police Sajimon.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A 53-year-old grade SI of Vilappilsala police station, who attempted suicide a week ago allegedly due to mental harassment by a senior officer at the station, died at the Medical College Hospital (MCH) here on Friday. The deceased is Radhakrishnan, a native of Ambalathinkara, Vilappilsala. Policemen had found him hanging from a ceiling fan in the restroom of the police station on October 1 and rushed him to the MCH, where he breathed his last.

Radhakrishnan’s relatives alleged that he was under severe mental stress due to harassment from inspector of police Sajimon. Rural SP B Asokan has ordered a probe into the allegations. Earlier, Radhakrishnan’s family had lodged a complaint with his superiors alleging that Sajimon used to harass him mentally by giving him extra work. On one occasion, Sajimon even tore up a report prepared by Radhakrishnan and threw it on his face, they said in the complaint, adding that the inspector’s behaviour had left Radhakrishnan depressed. Sajimon, however, told mediapersons that he had never behaved rudely with Radhakrishnan. 

