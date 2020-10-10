First Jala Jeevan Mission project beneficiary allotted connection

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first drinking water connection in the state through the Jala Jeevan Mission project was accorded to a resident of the Kuttichal panchayat. The connection was allotted to Pachakkad native K P Mohammed by Aruvikkara Head Works Division executive engineer A Naushad. Around 45 connections have been given as part of the project in Kuttichal, Aruvikkara, Panavoor, Pangode, and Pullampara panchayats.

Three tribal families were granted the connection under the Wayanad division in Sultan Bathery, Kalpetta, and Mananthavady. The permission letters in this regard were handed over to respective panchayat presidents by MLAs I C Balakrishnan and O R Kelu.

Connections have also been allotted in Palakkad, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, and Kozhikode districts. Around 21.42 lakh rural houses are expected to benefit through the project in the current financial year. The 16.48 lakh connections which were sanctioned in the first phase are being allotted now.