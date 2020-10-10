STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

First Jala Jeevan Mission project beneficiary allotted connection

The first drinking water connection in the state through the Jala Jeevan Mission project was accorded to a resident of the Kuttichal panchayat.

Published: 10th October 2020 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

The first drinking water connection through Jalajeevan Mission project being given to Kuttichal panchayat native 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first drinking water connection in the state through the Jala Jeevan Mission project was accorded to a resident of the Kuttichal panchayat. The connection was allotted to Pachakkad native K P Mohammed by Aruvikkara Head Works Division executive engineer A Naushad. Around 45 connections have been given as part of the project in Kuttichal, Aruvikkara, Panavoor, Pangode, and Pullampara panchayats.

Three tribal families were granted the connection under the Wayanad division in Sultan Bathery, Kalpetta, and Mananthavady. The permission letters in this regard were handed over to respective panchayat presidents by MLAs I C Balakrishnan and O R Kelu. 

Connections have also been allotted in Palakkad, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, and Kozhikode districts. Around 21.42 lakh rural houses are expected to benefit through the project in the current financial year. The 16.48 lakh connections which were sanctioned in the first phase are being allotted now.

More from Thiruvananthapuram.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp