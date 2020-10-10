Kingpin of Attingal ganja haul arrested in Mysuru

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise special squad probing the 500kg-ganja-haul at Attingal will go to Mysuru next week to take custody of the kingpin, Raju Bhai, and other accused Jithin Raj. Raju Bhai was arrested by the Mysuru police on Friday.

According to Excise, Raju Bhai and Jithin will be taken into custody on Monday. “The accused will be produced before the magistrate on Monday via videoconferencing. A probe to trace one more accused, Sebu, is also on,” said G Harikrishna Pillai, assistant excise commissioner, Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad.