One man’s fight to save the coast

Fishing activities in the capital have always been different from the other coastal districts.

Published: 10th October 2020 04:50 AM

The fishermen colony at Veli, constructed under the initiative of T Peter  | B P Deepu

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fishing activities in the capital have always been different from the other coastal districts. With the coast interlinked with the backwaters, fishing was largely a sustainable practice until harbours were established.T Peter, the fishermen leader who died of Covid-19 on Thursday, was largely credited for instilling the spirit of conservation among the community in his public life spanning more than three decades. “We were against the exploitative practices of fishing adopted by trawlers and my community was strong enough to check their advances for a long time,” said Peter in an interview with TNIE a week before he developed difficulties due to the virus.

He had his share of regrets as several of his plans for the development of fishermen backfired. He had led various agitations for setting up harbours in various coasts in the district. The harbours in Muthalapozhi and Thengapattanam were the direct result of the agitation in the early ‘80s.

“When we pitched for harbours, I thought it would help the fishermen to utilise both the sea and the adjoining lake to bring about a change in the area. However we were not aware of its impacts,” he said. The breakwaters installed as part of the harbours resulted in large-scale sea erosion and sea accidents that led to the death of many fishermen near the coast. The harbour facilities also brought trawlers and other banned fishing practices such as ring seine fishing.

“I was helpless as some of our community members were lured to the trawling activities at Muthalapozhi,” said Peter. It also resulted in greater skirmishes among fishers at neighbouring locations such as Maryanadu and Anchuthengu.Peter was against poorly designed breakwaters which altered the nature of the sea. “The heightened sea erosion in the region is due to the breakwaters constructed. It needs a masterplan and it involves proper rehabilitation of fishermen,” he said.

A model fishing village
Peter, a native of Veli, was instrumental in starting a model rehabilitation centre in his area. Veli was once a hub for sand mining due to the peculiarity of the white sand. Truckloads of sand used to be transported from the region till the late ‘90s. But it resulted in flooding and hardships for the residents. “The government tried quick fixes such as building sea walls. But I knew that it was ineffective and ecologically damaging,” said Peter. As a result of sustained protests, the government agreed on rehabilitation.The land was identified and 54 families were rehabilitated. In a decade, it was transformed into a proper residential area. However, he criticised the rehabilitation package of the present government as it was inadequate for buying land and constructing houses.

