Six cops, bank manager among 1,012 new Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Friday saw 1,012 more people testing positive for Covid-19, of whom 878 contracted the infection through local transmission and the sources of infection of 112 patients remain unknown. A massive 1,073 recoveries were reported on the day.

Seven persons succumbed to the infection -- Sasidharan Nair, 75, of Neyyattinkara; Chellammal, 70, of Parassala; Manju, 29, of Vamanapuram; Nusaifa Beevi, 65, of Nagaroor; Omana, 68, of Keezharoor; Velukutty, 68, of Aryanad; and Gunasheelan, 53, of Kanyakumari. Twenty-two health workers are also among the new cases. There are 11,731 active cases in the district. Among those who tested positive on the day, 176 were above the age of 60 while 85 were below 15 years.

Adding to the tally of police officers testing positive for Covid-19 in the district, six more officers contracted the infection on Friday. Two among them are from the Museum station, taking the total number of infected officials in Museum station to 26. The other four police officers are also from the city limits.

A bank manager at Mamom in Attingal also tested Covid positive. The Peroorkada native had been working till earlier this week. It was found on detailed inspection that two other employees have shown symptoms. The bank has been temporarily shut down and the staff have been directed to undergo Covid tests immediately.An official of Attingal taluk office was also among the newly infected. The Mudakkal native tested positive after he underwent Covid test as part of the sentinel survey of the municipality. He last attended work on Thursday.

126 persons arrested for prohibitory order violations

T’Puram: The state police on Friday arrested 126 persons and registered 48 cases in connection with prohibitory order violations in the state. Of these, 29 people are from Thiruvananthapuram Rural, 25 from Kasaragod, 19 from Thrissur city, 12 each from Thrissur Rural and Alappuzha, seven from Kannur, six from Malappuram and Palakkad, five from Kottayam and two from Kollam Rural.

The highest number of cases has been registered at Kasaragod with 11 cases which is followed by Alappuzha with seven cases, six each from Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram Rural, four each from Ernakulam Rural and Thrissur city, two each from Kollam Rural, Kottayam, Thrissur Rural and Kannur and one each from Palakkad and Malappuram. Meanwhile, 678 persons were arrested in connection with Covid-19 protocol violations in the state on Friday. A total of 1,638 cases were registered and 58 vehicles were seized. The police identified as many as 7,240 people in the state who did not wear face masks.