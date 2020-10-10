STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students unable to remit online fees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A number of students, who have been allotted to colleges in the first phase of admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses, have complained that they are unable to remit fees online due to certain technical issues in the candidate portal.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) had asked the candidates who have got allotment in the first phase to remit the fee through online payment or through Head Post Offices.The time-frame given for the payment was from October 8 to October 10 (5 pm). 

“Repeated attempts to pay the fee on Thursday and Friday were unsuccessful. Though we tried to contact the helpline number in CEE office, it remained busy,” said a parent. The students have time till 5 pm on Saturday and the only option left now is online payment as post offices are shut on the account of second Saturday.  The students also complained that they have been given a very limited time frame of just a day to confirm their options online so as to retain their higher options for the second allotment.  

