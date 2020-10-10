Traders’ unions to strike against police clampdown

Gautham S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The introduction of ward-level containment zones and the implementation of CrPC Section 144 to contain the Covid-19 spread by the district administration is making life miserable for residents and traders. Most shops except those selling essentials are not allowed to work in the containment zones. This has put the traders in deep crisis. Adding to the woes, GST officials are conducting raids on shops selling essentials. With more than 50 per cent of the wards declared as containment zones, residents have expressed stiff protest to what they term as a ‘total lockdown’ situation again. With business hit, the office-bearers of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) will be organising a hunger strike in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday.

According to J Moses, general secretary, Federation of Residents’ Association Trivandrum (FRAT), complaints are pouring in from the residents as they are not able to go for work. “Many of them are daily wage workers. They are also unable to buy essentials as the shops are forced to close early,” he added.

While the imposition of CrPC Section 144 made

life miserable for traders, the declaration

of ward-level containment zones in the

capital district has dealt them a further blow.

The FRAT has demanded that shops be allowed to remain open till 9pm. “Confining the residents of the district who have already been following all the norm can’t be justified. The district administration should rethink the decision to declare ward-level containment zones, it is impractical. We will be writing to Chief Minster, Health Minister, Mayor and DGP to extend the working time of shops and make provisions for allowing people to go to work,” said Moses.

Trying times for traders

With the declaration of Section 144, traders are also having a hard time to make ends meet. “Around 67 wards have been declared as containment zones. Police officials are not allowing traders to open their shops based on the order by district administration. With more than 60 per cent of the wards declared as containment zones, the city is almost facing another lockdown,” says S S Manoj, district general secretary, KVVES.

Representatives of KVVES also point out that some police officials are intentionally harassing traders since Section 144 has been declared. A teashop owner was arrested on Wednesday from Vanchiyoor as some people crowded on the road. “A trader can only restrict the number of people in his shop. How can he control the people standing on the road? The teashop owner was already penalised citing the same reason recently. On Wednesday, the police came and nabbed him like a criminal,” adds Manoj.

A vegetable vendor looks at a prospective customer

Raid by GST officials on shops selling essential items has become another headache for the traders. “There were raids on two shops at Pothencode. The government is trying to make the situation worse by conducting raids. Many traders are steeped in debt. They will have to shut their businesses down if this is the attitude of authorities. We will be conducting a one-day hunger strike on October 13 which may be extended,” said K S Radhakrishnan, district president.

Not against traders

According to DCP Divya Gopinath, police officials are functioning based on the order issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). “As per the order, only shops selling essential items are allowed to function in containment zones,” she said. Around 50 wards were declared containment zones on Thursday. “It has been difficult to implement ward-level containment zones as people aren’t prepared to cooperate. So we have registered incidents of arguments and tussle between police officials and traders. We are doing our duty based on DDMA’s order. The traders could meet the District Collector and request relaxation in restrictions,” she said.

Restrictions to continue

District Collector Navjot Khosa said that the ward-level containment zone implementation was enforced in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. “Restrictions inside a containment zone are well defined. We have been doing this for the past few months and people are aware of the protocol. Essential shops are being allowed to function inside containment zones. I haven’t received any complaints from the traders yet. I’m open to hearing their concerns. However, the restrictions will continue for the time being,” she said.