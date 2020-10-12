Thiruvananthapuram records 797 new Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district on Sunday recorded 797 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total active cases in the district to 11,720. At the same time, two deaths were confirmed due to Covid-19 on the day, taking the total death tally to 308.

Of the fresh cases, 633 were infected through local transmission while sources of infection of 150 persons remain unknown. “Of the confirmed cases on the day, 335 were women and 462 men, and 79 were below the age of 15 years and 119 above 60 years of age,” said the release from the district administration.

The number of persons who were newly brought under surveillance was 2,576, following which the total number mounted to 31,779. A total of 1,200 persons recovered on the day.