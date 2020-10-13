Corporation to set up more multi-level parking facilities in Kochi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For years, the city corporation had been struggling to find adequate parking spaces to prevent the illegal parking of vehicles on roadsides and on footpaths. The multi-level parking facilities being set up are a blessing, as more vehicles can be accommodated. Corporation authorities have said that more steps are being taken to implement similar parking facility projects in the city.

“Lack of adequate parking facilities in the city has been an ever-growing concern. The pandemic led to people avoiding public transport, thereby leading to an increase in the number of private vehicles. Multi-level parking is a good option to resolve parking issues and requires less space,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.

A multi-level car parking facility built under the Central government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation(AMRUT) scheme on the premises of the city corporation office in Palayam was recently opened to the public. The `5.64-crore project is a seven-storeyed car parking facility which can accommodate 102 cars at a time.

“Finding a suitable space for parking vehicles in the city is often difficult. Vehicles also tend to get damaged when parked on the roadsides. Construction of more such multi-level parking facilities will not only address parking woes but also help in avoiding such situations,” said Santhosh Kumar, a resident.

The parking facility on the premises of the corporation office is equipped with sensors that are placed at the entry point which calculates the weight and dimensions of the vehicles based on which a suitable space is allotted to park. The driver can then leave the vehicle and exit the ramp after which it locks itself into the allotted space. During the exit, the driver will be able to know the time taken for the car to be brought to the ground while swiping the card.

Authorities are planning to additional multi-level parking facilities. A `32-crore parking facility in Palayam at A Block can accommodate 568 cars and 270 two-wheelers. “The facility in Palayam will be completed in 15 months. Renovation of the market will start soon under the Smart City project,” said the Mayor K Sreekumar. A similar multi-level facility is being built in Thampanoor at the corporation’s current parking space opposite to the railway station.