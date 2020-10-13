STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mani Kappen uses pressure tactics to retain Pala

NCP MLA Mani C Kappen has initiated pressure tactics on the LDF and UDF where rumours are rife that he might change sides.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NCP MLA Mani C Kappen has initiated pressure tactics on the LDF and UDF where rumours are rife that he might change sides. He has claimed that if the LDF decides to give Pala Assembly seat to Jose K Mani, then he would join the UDF. Though he has claimed that he had held unofficial talks with the Opposition, Kottayam DCC leadership and UDF convener M M Hassan have denied it. Right from day one when news broke of Jose K Mani appeasing the LDF, Kappan had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and also the CPM leadership for ensuring his Pala seat. The Pala seat has always been a sentimental one for the Kerala Congress ever since K M Mani started contesting from there since 1965.

K M Mani had never tasted defeat from Pala. But following his death last April, Pala seat went to the LDF  in bypolls where Kappen emerged victorious. For the LDF, Jose K Mani and his faction of the Kerala Congress (Mani) joining it is lucrative compared to Kappan and his Pala seat. This is what has allegedly upset Kappan. Kottayam DCC president Joshy Philip dismissed all these as rumours.

Hassan also had to share the same point with TNIE. He informed that it is nothing but “pressure tactics” from the part of Kappen.NCP state president T P Peethambaran Master said on Monday that under no circumstances would the Pala seat be relinquished and given to Kerala Congress (Mani). 

