Views sought  on reopening of theatres

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mollywood has requested government support for resuming activities in the post-lockdown scenario. The request came during an online meeting conducted by Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) with industry stakeholders in the wake of Central Government approving opening of theatres from October 15.

“The representatives expressed their views on post-Covid-19 situation.We have assured that we will provide support to increase the confidence level in the industry,” said chairman of KSFDC, Shaji N Karun.

According to him, the problems needed to be addressed in a phased manner when the industry opens up.

During the meeting, KSFDC agreed to exhibit cinemas in its theatres. “KSFDC is also affected because our studios, theatres and post production centres have been shut for long. So we took the initiative to hear from the industry and inform the government in the form of a report,” said Shaji N Karun.

The suggestions and concerns raised in the meeting would be handed over to the government in two days. The government sources however said that there would not be any immediate plan to reopen theatres as opted by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi.