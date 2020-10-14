STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Changampuzha’s complete prose to be released

The book is priced at Rs 800. For details, contact 9447956162.

Published: 14th October 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A book containing the complete prose works of poet Changampuzha Krishna Pillai published by the Kerala Bhasha Institute will be released on Wednesday by K Jayakumar, director, Institute of Management in Government (IMG) via an online event. Poet V Madhusoodanan Nair will receive the book virtually as part of the launch ceremony which has been complied after thorough research by Pirappancode Murali. 

Changampuzha’s only novel ‘Kalithozhi’; his short story collection ‘Shidhila Hridayam’; ‘Prathikara Durga’, translation of a Norwegian novel; ‘Poonilamazha’, a translation of short stories of renowned world writers; his autobiography ‘Thudikkunna Thaalukal’ will be part of the book.

Kerala Bhasha Institute director V Karthikeyan Nair will preside over the function. Pirappancode Murali and research officer K R Sarithakumari, who is also the editor of the book, will speak at the event which will be uploaded to the institute’s Facebook page. The book is priced at Rs 800. For details, contact 9447956162.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp