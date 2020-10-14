Changampuzha’s complete prose to be released

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A book containing the complete prose works of poet Changampuzha Krishna Pillai published by the Kerala Bhasha Institute will be released on Wednesday by K Jayakumar, director, Institute of Management in Government (IMG) via an online event. Poet V Madhusoodanan Nair will receive the book virtually as part of the launch ceremony which has been complied after thorough research by Pirappancode Murali.

Changampuzha’s only novel ‘Kalithozhi’; his short story collection ‘Shidhila Hridayam’; ‘Prathikara Durga’, translation of a Norwegian novel; ‘Poonilamazha’, a translation of short stories of renowned world writers; his autobiography ‘Thudikkunna Thaalukal’ will be part of the book.

Kerala Bhasha Institute director V Karthikeyan Nair will preside over the function. Pirappancode Murali and research officer K R Sarithakumari, who is also the editor of the book, will speak at the event which will be uploaded to the institute’s Facebook page. The book is priced at Rs 800. For details, contact 9447956162.