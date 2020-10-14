STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Excise to get hold of ganja kingpin on Wednesday

Rajubhai will be brought to the capital from Mysuru tomorrow

Published: 14th October 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

The ganja was kept in a sack of onions to evade suspicion.

(Representational Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise special squad in Thiruvananthapuram probing the 500 kilogram ganja haul from a container truck which took place in Attingal last month will record the arrest of the kingpin Rajubhai at Mysuru on Wednesday. He will be brought to the capital on Thursday itself for further interrogation and evidence collection. Rajubhai was arrested by the Mysuru police last week as per the demand from the Excise sleuths here.

The Mysuru police had brought Rajubhai to Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago for evidence collection and was later taken back to Karanataka. G Harikrishna Pillai, assistant excise commissioner, Anti-Narcotic special squad, told TNIE that Rajubhai and other accused Jithin Raj of Kozhikode who was arrested in Mysuru will also be brought to the capital.

“An excise team from Kerala is present at Mysuru. At present, Tajubhai and Jithin are in the custody of Mysuru police. We will record their arrest on Wednesday and they will be brought here on Thursday. Efforts are also on to nab one more accused in the case, Sebu, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram,” he said. So far, a total of five persons were arrested in connection with the largest ganja seizure in the state which took place last month at Korani, near Attingal.

The Andhra Pradeshregistered truck was intercepted by the squad on September 6, while proceeding to the capital city to supply the contraband to Jayachandran and Apesh. The drug was packed in 250 packets, each weighing 2kg, and concealed in secret chambers on top of the container. The value of the consignment is estimated at Rs 20 crore.

5 persons arrested so far in connection with the largest ganja seizure in the state which took place
at Attingal

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp