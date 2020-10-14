Excise to get hold of ganja kingpin on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise special squad in Thiruvananthapuram probing the 500 kilogram ganja haul from a container truck which took place in Attingal last month will record the arrest of the kingpin Rajubhai at Mysuru on Wednesday. He will be brought to the capital on Thursday itself for further interrogation and evidence collection. Rajubhai was arrested by the Mysuru police last week as per the demand from the Excise sleuths here.

The Mysuru police had brought Rajubhai to Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago for evidence collection and was later taken back to Karanataka. G Harikrishna Pillai, assistant excise commissioner, Anti-Narcotic special squad, told TNIE that Rajubhai and other accused Jithin Raj of Kozhikode who was arrested in Mysuru will also be brought to the capital.

“An excise team from Kerala is present at Mysuru. At present, Tajubhai and Jithin are in the custody of Mysuru police. We will record their arrest on Wednesday and they will be brought here on Thursday. Efforts are also on to nab one more accused in the case, Sebu, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram,” he said. So far, a total of five persons were arrested in connection with the largest ganja seizure in the state which took place last month at Korani, near Attingal.

The Andhra Pradeshregistered truck was intercepted by the squad on September 6, while proceeding to the capital city to supply the contraband to Jayachandran and Apesh. The drug was packed in 250 packets, each weighing 2kg, and concealed in secret chambers on top of the container. The value of the consignment is estimated at Rs 20 crore.

