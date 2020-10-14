Govt may provisionally allow varsities to hold distance courses

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The launch of the Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) notwithstanding, the state government will examine whether the state universities should be allowed to continue with their distance learning and private registration courses at least for this academic year. The government’s re-think seems to have been prompted by a stay imposed by the High Court on a controversial provision in the Open University Ordinance.

The Ordinance had laid down that students who intend to pursue courses through distance education or through private registration, “shall not be given admission to such courses of study in any other university other than the Open University”. Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel told TNIE that the government will discuss at the highest level and take a decision soon on whether to provisionally allow state universities to continue with their Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes and courses offered in the private registration mode.

“The government will examine on how to go forward, taking into account the concerns of all stakeholders. Besides, the newly set up university will also need four to five months to come up with its own courses,” Jaleel said. The Minister’s acknowledgement of a possible delay in coming up with new courses is significant as the government had till now been insisting that the Open University would start admitting students this year itself.

Over a lakh students seek admission in the state in distance learning and private registration modes every year. The possible delay in starting courses by the newly-formed Open University had put such students in a state of uncertainty.

Breather for state universities

The UGC, in its latest regulations on ODL programmes, has revised the criteria for universities to be eligible to offer ODL courses. Due to Covid, the UGC has allowed universities to offer ODL programmes if it has a minimum NAAC score of 3.01 or figures among the top 100 ranks in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for two consecutive years.

This means the universities of Kerala and Calicut, with NAAC score of 3.03 and 3.13 respectively, are eligible to offer ODL courses. MG University, which had been offering nonregular courses only through private registration mode, can also apply for ODL courses.