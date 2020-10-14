Late Congress leader’s wife gets house, ‘see LIFE’s benefits,’ say CM, minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government handed over the key to the house allocated to the wife of late P K Velayudhan, a former Congress minister, under the LIFE Mission on Tuesday. Minister A K Balan handed over the key to Girija Velayudhan at a function held in the Secretariat. She was allotted a flat constructed by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in Kalladimugham under the LIFE Mission. During the function, the minister made it a point to highlight the merits of the housing scheme which has been targeted by opposition parties for various irregularities.

“I could not imagine that the wife of a former Congress minister who had close relations with leaders such as A K Antony, Oommen Chandy and V M Sudheeran had this plight. I was happy that I could help her,” said Balan. He said those who are up in the arms against LIFE Mission should see how it helped people in distress. Velayudhan was the minister of social welfare in the K Karunakaran government in 1982-87. His wife was landless and homeless.

She had been staying on rent for long and had later shifted to a friend’s house in Kakkamoolain Thiruvananthapuram. Later in the evening media briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it a point to mention the event to highlight the LIFE Mission’s benefits. He said Girija had tried in vain to get a house for herself during the previous UDF government.

Even the then chief minister was approached, he said, but her dream came true after she approached Minister Balan who directed the corporation to provide a flat in the apartment complex. “It was a great humanitarian act. There are many such incidents connected with LIFE Mission. Hence, nobody shall try to undermine the mission as it would be seen as a move against the ordinary people,” said Pinarayi.