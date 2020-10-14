Limited-entry ecotourism spots to remain closed

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It has been almost six months since the tourist destinations, luxury resorts and homestays shut gates before visitors to control Covid-19 spread. Although the government issues order to reopen tourism spots as part of Unlock 4.0 relaxations, beaches and ecotourism destinations offering controlled entry will remain shut. Authorities are awaiting a solution to crowding. There are nearly 60 ecotourism destinations under the Forest department, 12 under the Kerala Land Development Corporation (KLDC), Thenmala Ecotourism Commercial Society and Jatayu Tourism.

“These centres have only controlled entry. As far as ecotourism is concerned, it is up to the centres to open or remain closed. However, they have to follow safety protocols. Other ecotourism destinations will open up,” said Vinod Kumar D K, ecotourism director. He added that there is no ban on the entry to these destinations. Only the number of entries haa been restricted. Places like Thekkady and Munnar have started entertaining tourists after the third phase of relaxations, adhering to all safety guidelines. However, there was a 10 per cent decrease in the number of tourists.

Tour packages for domestic travellers

Meanwhile, with hopes of reviving the sector, the Kerala State Cooperative Tourism Federation Ltd (Tourfed) and other tourism agencies have come up with attractive packages. The itinerary consists of one-day packages those up to 15 days, to hill stations, adventure tourism and backwater destinations. All the necessary steps have been taken by the respective District Tourism Promotion Council to ensure that the Covid-19 protocol is followed in all tourist destinations.

Under the ‘Suvarna Theeram’-Ananthapuri day package of Tourfed, trips to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, Kuthiramalika Palace, the wax museum, heritage museum, elephant rock, Mother Mary statue, spice garden and high tea at the floating restaurant have been included. Besides this, tourists will also get a chance to visit the Veli Tourist Village.

“The tourism industry has already suffered a huge loss due to the pandemic. Considering the restrictions on travellers from abroad, we have planned packages for domestic tourists. We have been receiving enquiries since last month,” said Shyam V, marketing manager of Tourfed. According to Tourfed officials, beach destinations such as Kovalam, Shankumukham and Varkala will be opened during Unlock 5.0, starting November 1. They have planned beach packages from mid-November.

Boating restarts in Thenmala

At Thenmala ecotourism region, boating facility is now available. “Only 50 per cent of the normal strength is allowed. Even in the 25-seater bus, only 15 people are allowed. Hand washing kiosks and other safety protocols are being installed to ensure the safety of the tourists arriving at Thenmala,” said Sunil Babu, chief executive, Thenmala Ecotourism Promotion Society.