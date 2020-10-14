MLA IB Sathish tests Covid positive, 777 fresh cases in Capital district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kattakada MLA I B Sathish tested positive for Covid on Tuesday. He was under quarantine after coming into contact with two Covid positive people. He had got tested after quarantine period when the result came out positive. He is now admitted to Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. According to his office, he had breathing difficulty but is otherwise stable. Earlier Parassala MLA C K Hareendran had also tested positive.

As many as 777 fresh cases of Covid were reported in the district on Tuesday, including six deaths. Among them, 680 were instances of local transmission and the source of infection was unknown in 62 cases. The day registered the highest daily tally of cases with no known source of infection. As many as 815 recoveries were reported on the day. The district now has 11,475 active cases. Among those who tested positive on the day, 137 were over the age of 60 while 62 were below 15.

As many as 2,905 people were newly under observation in the district on the day. Meanwhile new containment zones have been declared in the district. Kalloorkonam in Kadakkavoor, Chettachal, Peppara, Theviyode, Memala and Thallachira in Vithura, Kizhuvillam and Koonthalloor in Kizhuvillam panchayat are the new zones.

Postpone PSC exams, says BJP state chief

T’Puram : BJP state president K Surendran has demanded that all examinations by the PSC during October and November should be postponed in the wake of rising Covid cases. Surendran said that as public transport services have not been fully restored, the government should take into account the difficulties faced by candidates in reaching exam centres outside their districts. He asked how candidates from containment zones could reach exam centres.