Breather for Capital as Covid positive cases come down

Only 581 fresh cases reported on Wednesday. Since Sunday the numbers remained below 800

Published: 15th October 2020

COVID testing

A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keeping with the trend of decreasing Covid cases, only 581 fresh cases were reported in the district on Wednesday. Since Sunday the numbers have remained below 800. Six deaths were also confirmed on the day. Among them, 508 were instances of local transmission and 47 were cases in which the source of infection was not known. However, the district reported the highest number of health workers testing positive even on Wednesday with 21 new cases.

In the tests done in Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat, 32 people tested positive. In 50 tests done in Koonthalloor school in Kizhuvilam, 10 tested positive while four more became positive in another 50 tests held in Perumathura under the block panchayat. In 69 tests held at Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital, 18 people tested positive, taking the total to 32.

The deceased are Rajan Chettiar, 76, from Kovalam, Jino, 62, from Anchuthengu, Krishnan Kutty, 80, from Fort, Omana, 68, from Aryanad , Amala Ouseph, 67, from Vallukal and Jayamathi Vijayakumari, 61. As many as 871 recoveries were reported The rate of recovery is now showing an increasing trend with recoveries going above 800 for the last two days.

The district now has 11,184 active cases. Among those who tested positive, 91 were above 60 while 51 were below 15 years. As many as 2,432 people were newly under observation in the district. Mulluvila in Parassala, Vattaparambu, Kuravara and Valicode in Ottasekharamangalam, RRV in Kilimanoor, Kovoot in Chemmaruthi and Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram city have been declared new containment zones.

