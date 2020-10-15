Downpour, wind leave a trail of destruction

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With heavy rain that started on Monday persisting in the district, the shutters of Aruvikkara barrage and Neyyar dam were further raised to discharge more water. In the morning on Wednesday, shutters of Peppara dam were also raised. Two shutters of Peppara dam were opened by 5 cm each in the morning. However, later in the day, the shutters were lifted by 5cm more. If rain persists, more shutters will be opened. At present all four shutters of Neyyar dam have been raised by 20 cm.

They will be lifted further by 10 cm by Thursday morning owing to heavy inflow of water. Meanwhile along with rain, heavy wind is also wreaking havoc in many places. In Anchuthengu, Kayikkara and Kapaleeswaram suffered major destruction.

A few houses here were partially destroyed and power supply was disrupted for some time after trees fell over electric poles. Heavy rain disrupted power supply in the city. KSEB officials cut down trees in the city where they posed immediate danger to the public.