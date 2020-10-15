Load borne by headload worker may be cut to 55kg

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday proposed an amendment to Kerala Headload Workers Act, 1978, to reduce maximum weight carried by a male worker to 55kg from 75kg. Similarly, it was also proposed to fix the maximum weight a woman or an adolescent worker can carry at 35kg. The government will recommend the Governor to bring out an ordinance to amend the Act. The amendment was proposed based on the recommendations approved in the 127th session of International Labour Organisation. The Cabinet also decided to allocate `2 crore to repair vehicles of Fire and Rescue Services.