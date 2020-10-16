STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chief Minister inaugurates as many as 1,261 greenhouses

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday inaugurated 1,261 greenhouses set up by the Haritha Kerala Mission in the state.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday inaugurated 1,261 greenhouses set up by the Haritha Kerala Mission in the state. At the occassion, the Chief Minister said that Kerala should be made a carbon-neutral region by setting up greenhouses across the state. He said that it would be our greater contribution to future generations.  Currently, greenhouses are spread over 454 acres in the state. He said that the greenhouse project was able to create awareness about the need to nurture nature. 

“It is an achievement. We targeted to build 1,000 greenhouses, but ended up establishing 1,261. If there is no public space available for this, interested persons should be encouraged to put up greenhouses in their place,” CM said. Each onewas setup by selecting plants suitable for respective areas. The plants are maintained for three years.

