Corp takes steps to set up street stall zones, SEWA points to loopholes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The demand for specific street stall zones has always remained a far cry for the street vendors in the capital city. After five years since the much-hyped Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 came into force, the city corporation has initiated steps to set up the first-ever street vending zone which will soon come up at RKV Lane near Museum Police Station as part of the Smart City project. However, the members of the Self-Employed Association (SEWA) say that once the space is demarcated, the process of issuing licences to vendors should go hand in hand. However, no initiative has been taken with regard to the same.

There are about 3,000 street vendors in Thiruvananthapuram city. The Act basically aims at regulating street vendors in the public areas, providing certifications and also protecting them against unlawful eviction. However, only a few have so far received ID cards.

SEWA secretary Sonia George says, “It’s high time the street vendors are put in order and given designated zones for their business. Special vending zones will help them earn a decent living and protect their rights.” Invoking the policies of the city corporation, Sonia said, “Even years after the Street Vendors Act coming into force, authorities are yet to recognise street hawking as a legitimate occupation and as a service to urban denizens.”

According to the policy of the Central government, it is the duty of the states to help and protect street vendors as they assist local governments in combating unemployment and poverty. A survey was conducted by the Centre five years ago which suggested identification of hawking zones where vendors could be rehabilitated.

Meanwhile, the corporation said the upcoming vending zone will rehabilitate about 50 hawkers and also avoid encroachments on footpaths. “We have been struggling to keep track of the number of street vendors mushrooming in the city. Various drives were also conducted to remove illegal kiosks but it was a mammoth task. With special vending zones, there will be no such issues,” said a corporation official. He added that issuing identity cards to str-eet vendors has now been speeded up.