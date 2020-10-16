Daily Covid case count below 700, but 18 more die

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trend of relatively subdued spread of Covid-19 in the district continued on Thursday with 679 fresh cases. Disturbingly, 18 deaths were confirmed in the district on the day. Among the new cases, 350 were instances of local transmission. Worryingly, the district reported the highest single-day count of cases with unknown sources of infection -- 295. In Chirayinkeezhu block, 30 more people turned positive while Vakkom registered 15 new cases and Anchuthengu six.

The deceased are Kamalabhai (70) from Mannamkunnu, Sulochana (60) from Kanjiramkulam, Leela (72) from Balaramapuram, Narayanan (69) from Nalanchira, A V Krishnan (75) from Perunthanni, Shobhana (55) from Bhagavathinada, Noorjahan (53) from Poovar, Revamma (59) from Kallambalam, Shakunthala (69) from Kodangavila, Thulasi (53) from Manacaud, Abdul Salam (61) from Chittattumukku, Fathima (88) from Kallara, Damodaran Nair (72) from Vellanad, Sarath Sasidharan (29) from Sreekaryam, Sreenath (38) from Beemapally, Thomas (71) from Plamuttukada, Rajan (50) from Perumpazhuthoor and Purushothaman (70) from Karamana.

In the past four days, the daily count of new cases has been below 800. While the district accounted for 18% of total cases in the state earlier, it has come down to 10 per cent. As many as 775 recoveries were reported on the day.