Doctors decry move to abolish leave for medical team after Covid duty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) has come out against the move to abolish the tier two off-duty protocol. As per the protocol, a medical team that worked in Covid ward for a week could go for a seven-day leave in the subsequent week. “There are two or three teams working in many Covid hospitals adhering to the protocol. This was to ensure that the contact between the medical staff in the hospital remained minimum and would help to balance the staff even if one team has to go into quarantine if anyone among them tests positive.It has so far worked well. Changing the system at this point can backfire, especially given the current shortage,” said Dr Suresh Babu, KGMCTA president. While the doctors can continue to avail duty off, KGMCTA feels that it is not sufficient precaution.Increasing Covid cases and shortage of health workers had prompted the health department to abolish the protocol.

However, the reserve pool maintained apart from this will be used to ensure that the hospital does not go into total shutdown. As per new guidelines, the regular quarantine of health care workers after performing Covid duty is stated as ‘not warranted’. The amendments were made following the recommendations of ICMR and State Medical Board after evaluating the current Covid scenario and subsequent need of rearrangement of human resources. KGMCTA has also demanded the distribution of salary held as part of salary challenge, reinstating leave surrender for medical staff and fill the vacancies in various medical colleges as soon as possible.