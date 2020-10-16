Janshatabdi trains get additional stops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Janshatabdi Express trains got additional stops as part of easing restrictions from Friday. Train No 02076/02075 Thiruvananthapuram - Kozhikode - Thiruvananthapuram Janshatabdi Specials are permitted additional stoppage at Varkala Shivagiri, Kayamkulam Junction, Cherthala and Aluva. Train Nos 02082/02081 Thiruvananthapuram - Kannur - Thiruvananthapuram Janshatabdi Specials are permitted stoppage at Kayamkulam Junction, Mavelikara, Vadakara and Thalasseri. The stops were reduced after the state government had asked for fewer stops in a district as part of the Covid-19 vigil. However, it has caused inconvenience among passengers.