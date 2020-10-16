Kerala varsity to start 42 NewGen courses this academic year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University Academic Council has approved 42 new programmes and the syllabi prepared by the Board of Studies for these courses. The varsity came up with the programmes following a direction from the state government.The varsity has decided to start these ‘new-gen’ courses from this academic year. The Academic Council meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai was held on Thursday.

The programmes are:

lBSc — mathematics & computer application; aquatic biology & zoology; botany & ayurvedic pharmacy; geology & digital survey; physics with complimentary 1 (mathematics) and complimentary 2 (machine learning); health & fitness management.

lBA — ancient indian history & archeology; economics & media studies; english & media studies; economics & mathematics; malayalam & cultural studies; english and malayalam literature; political science & human rights; political science and woman studies

lBCom — account data science; blue economy & maritime law.

lBBA— logistics.

lMSc — chemistry with specialisation in drug design & development; geology with specialisation in geo informatics; physics with specialisation in nano science; zoology with specialistion in bio systematic & bio diversity; statistics with specialisation in data analytics; climate change & disaster management; botany with specialisation in ethno botany and ethno pharmacology.

lMA — economics (behavioral economics & data science); political science (international relations); history (world history and historiography); woman studies.

lMCom — international trade, rural management

lMSW — disaster management.

Besides, a few courses have been announced for university departments.