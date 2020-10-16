STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala varsity to start 42 NewGen courses this academic year

The Kerala University Academic Council has approved 42 new programmes and the syllabi prepared by the Board of Studies for these courses.

Published: 16th October 2020 04:54 AM

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University Academic Council has approved 42 new programmes and the syllabi prepared by the Board of Studies for these courses. The varsity came up with the programmes following a direction from the state government.The varsity has decided to start these ‘new-gen’ courses from this academic year. The Academic Council meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai was held on Thursday. 

The programmes are:
lBSc — mathematics & computer application; aquatic biology & zoology; botany & ayurvedic pharmacy; geology & digital survey; physics with complimentary 1 (mathematics) and complimentary 2 (machine learning); health & fitness management.
lBA — ancient indian history & archeology; economics & media studies; english & media studies; economics & mathematics; malayalam & cultural studies; english and malayalam literature; political science & human rights; political science and woman studies
lBCom — account data science; blue economy & maritime law. 
lBBA— logistics.
lMSc — chemistry with specialisation in drug design & development; geology with specialisation in geo informatics; physics with specialisation in nano science; zoology with specialistion in bio systematic & bio diversity; statistics with specialisation in data analytics; climate change & disaster management; botany with specialisation in ethno botany and ethno pharmacology. 
lMA — economics (behavioral economics & data science); political science (international relations); history (world history and historiography); woman studies.
lMCom — international trade, rural management
lMSW — disaster management.
Besides, a few courses have been announced for university departments.

