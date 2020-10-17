STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cases with no known infection sources go up

595 more test positive, of whom sources of infection of 182 remain unknown

Published: 17th October 2020

Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the district’s daily Covid tally has come down, cases in which the sources of infections remain unknown continue to be a cause for concern for authorities.Of the 595 fresh cases reported here on Friday, sources of infection of 182 remain unknown. On Thursday, there were 295 such cases. Friday’s total cases include 400 people who were infected through local contact.

An employee at the Attingal RT office is also among the new cases. Other staff members who came in close contact with her have gone into quarantine. In Kizhuvillam, a staff in the Akshaya Centre in Kattumpuram also tested positive and all those who visited the centre recently have been asked to go into quarantine, while those with symptoms have been asked to immediately report to the nearest health centre. A staff at Attingal municipality office also tested positive.

She has been in quarantine for a week now after she came in contact with a Covid positive staff at the office. Scattered cases surrounding the establishments have shown an increasing trend in recent days.  On Friday, five deaths were also reported. The deceased are Marykutty, 56, from Kanjirampara, Sumathi , 48, from Manacaud, Santhamma, 80, from Jagathy, Thankamma, 84, from Vallakadavu and Chellappan, 71, from Manacaud.As many as 780 people recovered on the day. The district now has 10,902 active cases. 

covid tally
Deaths: 5
Recoveries: 780
Added to observation: 3,120
The new patients include 107 people aged over 60 and 58 people aged below 15

