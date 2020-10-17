Chennithala alleges bid to destroy evidence in sensational cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday expressed fears that there were attempts to destroy evidence in the recent sensational cases in the state. Soon after the forensic report ruled out short circuit as the cause of fire in the protocol office at Secretariat, a senior police officer in the rank of IG summoned the forensic lab officials and intimidated them. He also asked the officials to withhold the chemical analysis report on the fire if it is against the interest of the state, he said.

Further, the state government has decided to appoint a senior police officer in the rank of ADGP as the director of the forensic lab replacing a scientist. This is clearly aimed at destroying evidence or fabricating reports in favour of the state government, he said.

“The present forensic lab director, whose tenure will end only next year, has applied for VRS. The state government should disclose whether anyone from the government had exerted pressure on her,” he said.

He also questioned the functioning of the chemical analysis lab where 30 technical assistants have been appointed on daily wage contracts. These technical assistants disposed of the chemical examination of 10,044 booties in connection with 3,848 cases in two months.

Forensic chief had applied for VRS in June: Police

T’Puram: M A Lathadevi, director, Forensic Science Laboratory, applied for voluntary retirement on health grounds on June 23, the police said in a statement. She later changed her mind and requested the police chief to allow her to continue. No officer exerted pressure on her to take VRS and other reports were false, the police said.