End stalemate on construction work at Vizhinjam: Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy sought the immediate intervention of the state government to end the stalemate with regard to the construction work at the Vizhinjam transshipment container terminal. He came up with the request after the intermediary talks to end the ongoing strike by the workers failed.

The labourers, who have been protesting for the past 18 days, want a written promise from the authorities that their grievances will be addressed. Oommen Chandy expressed anguish over the plight of the fishermen who are asked to expedite the stalled work at the Vizhinjam harbour and at the same time should take safety precaution.