Insurance claim handed over to COVID-19 victim’s kin in Aluva

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An insurance claim of Rs 50 lakh was handed over to the family of the health worker who succumbed to Covid-19 here in Aluva. The deceased is P N Sadanandan, 57, who was the mortuary attender at Aluva District Hospital. Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Saturday that the amount has been credited to his account directly. The PMGKP claim was secured from the Central Government by submitting all the necessary documents at the earliest. The minister said that the state will remember Sadanandan’s service forever.

Sadanandan was on Covid duty in the hospital when he got infected and was subsequently hospitalised. He later passed away on August 17. He started his service back in 2002 as a part-time sweeper in the health department. In 2019, he retired as nursing assistant from Aluva District Hospital. Considering his commitment to work, he was appointed at the mortuary by the hospital development committee in February 2019.