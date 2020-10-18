STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala child rights panel’s fee reduction directive hits roadblock

The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK), representing the managements of over 760 schools in the state, has urged the rights panel to reconsider its fiat in the light of court orders on the matter.

Published: 18th October 2020 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The State Child Rights Commission’s directive to implement a 25% fee reduction in schools owing to the Covid pandemic has met with stiff opposition from unaided school managements. The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK), representing the managements of over 760 schools in the state, has urged the rights panel to reconsider its fiat in the light of court orders on the matter.

The CCSK referred to the recent judgment of the Division Bench of the High Court in connection with a case filed by parents regarding payment of school fees during the Covid pandemic-related lockdown period.While refusing to issue any directive to the government to prescribe a uniform fee in all CBSE schools, the High Court also referred to an earlier apex court judgment which held that “curtailing the fee structure or manipulating it would lead to unwarranted consequences affecting the excellence of such (private unaided) educational institutions.” 

“There cannot be a uniform fee structure across the schools which also means that there cannot be a uniform reduction as well. Most of the schools are already allowing enough concessions in the existing fee structure of the respective school based on individual circumstances,” CCSK patron Indira Rajan said in a letter to the Commission. In the letter, she contended that there was hardly any instance of any hike in school fees from last year. The letter also pointed out the relevant part of the judgment which said: “whether there is lockdown or not, monthly salaries for the teaching and non-teaching staff have to be paid.”

Ball in govt’s court 
Child rights commission chairperson K V Manoj Kumar told TNIE that the panel’s directive was meant to draw the government’s attention to the need to evolve a mechanism to regulate school fees. The HC judgment had also indicated that setting up such a regulatory mechanism was a policy decision to be taken by the government. 

Manoj also clarified why the Commission also insisted that the fee reduction norm should be made applicable to schools functioning in the public sector as well. “Some aided school managers fleece students under various other heads. The directive was meant to curb such unhealthy practices,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Child Rights Commission fee reduction
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp