Kerala government made over 1.17 lakh temporary appointments, says V D Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting discrepancies in the state government’s response to questions regarding the number of temporary/contract/daily wage workers appointed over the past four-and-a-half years, Congress MLA V D Satheesan said in a Facebook post that there was no wonder PSC rank holders were not getting jobs.

“In a response to his letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala was informed that a total of 11,674 temporary/contract/daily wage workers were currently on the roll. However, when advocate C R Pran Kumar filed an RTI request seeking clarification on the issue, the reply he got said that over 1.17 lakh such applicants have been appointed,” Satheesan said.

The report, however, reveals only the statistics of the appointments within government offices, the MLA said. “In addition to this, there are the appointments made in quasi-government organisations and public sector undertakings that have not been disclosed. So the number is much higher,” he added.