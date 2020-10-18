STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Stringent steps in place to bring COVID-19 cases down in Thiruvananthapuram

Among the total cases, 569 were infections through local transmission while 259 were instances of no known source of infection.

Published: 18th October 2020 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Ahead of the Navarathri festival sale of idols have begun in the city. (Photo | Vincent Pullickal/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  After a brief lull, the number of fresh Covid cases on a single day in Thiruvananthapuram went above 800 with 848 fresh cases on Saturday.

Among the total cases, 569 were infections through local transmission while 259 were instances of no known source of infection.

The number of cases with no known source of infection is increasing causing concern for the health department.

The sectoral officers deployed in the district to avoid crowds and for strict implementation of Covid protocol took action against 1,475 individuals and 21 shops which were temporarily shut down this week.

The district administration is hoping to continue the trend of decreasing cases with stricter implementation of Covid protocol through these officials who have magisterial powers.

District Collector Navjot Khosa said a case has been registered against a person for violating Section 144.

“We will implement stricter measures if need be. I urge the public to cooperate with these officials in implementing Covid protocol,” said the collector.

On Saturday, five deaths were also reported.

The deceased are Rajagopal, 47, from Karamana, Bhavani, 70, from Tholicode, Dattu, 42, from Edappazhinji, Ajithkumar, 59, from Karumam, Vijitha, 26, from Manjamoodu, Usha, 63, from Varkala and Satheesh Kumar, 39, from Moongodu.As many as 860 recoveries were reported on the day. The district now has 10,893 active cases.

Among those who tested positive on the day, 154 were over 60 while 97 were below 15. As many as 1,546 people were newly under observation in the district on the day.

23 held for violating prohibitory orders

A total of 23 people were arrested and 20 cases were registered on Saturday for violating prohibitory orders, which were imposed to curb the Covid-19 spread in the state.

Among the arrested, 11 are from Thrissur Rural, five each from Palakkad and Alappuzha, and two from Malappuram.  

The highest number of cases were registered in Alappuzha (seven) followed by Ernakulam Rural (four), Thrissur Rural, Palakkad, Malappuram (two each) and Kollam city, Kottayam and Thrissur city (one each). Meanwhile, 609 people were arrested for violating Covid-19 protocol in the state on Saturday.

A total of 1,699 cases were registered and 31 vehicles were seized. Police also identified 7,059 people who were not wearing facemasks.

Kollam Rural reported the most number of violations in the state.

A total of 552 cases were registered in the rural limits.A total of 252 cases were registered in city limits.

A total of 238 cases were reported in Thiruvananthapuram Rural limit while the city reported 316 cases. Kannur, Wayanad, Ernakulam city and Kozhikode city recorded less than 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Thiruvananthapuram covid cases Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp