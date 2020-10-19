STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
86 arrested for violating prohibitory orders

The police identified as many as 8,621 people in the state who did not wear face masks and a total of six cases were registered for quarantine violations.

Published: 19th October 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Sunday arrested 86 people and registered 57 cases in connection with violation of prohibitory orders in the state. Of the arrested, 30 are from Thiruvananthapuram Rural, 25 from Thrissur Rural, 12 from Alappuzha, eight from Kottayam, six from Malappuram and five from Kannur.  

The most number of cases were registered in Alappuzha with 16 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram Rural  with 15 cases, five from Thiruvananthapuram city, four each from Ernakulam Rural, Kottayam and Thrissur Rural, three from Thrissur city, two from Malappuram and one each from Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam city and Pathanamthitta.  

Meanwhile, 893 people were arrested for violating Covid-19 protocol in the state on Sunday. A total of 1,854 cases were registered and 62 vehicles were seized. The police identified as many as 8,621 people in the state who did not wear face masks and a total of six cases were registered for quarantine violations.

Despite the rise in Covid-19 positive cases, Kollam Rural has the most number of violators in the state. In the Rural limits, a total of 585 cases were registered. In the city limits, a total of 258 cases were registered. 

Thiruvananthapuram Rural limit recorded 275 cases while the city reported 259 cases. The police said patrolling and crackdown on protocol violations will be intensified in the coming days due to the rise in cases in the state.

