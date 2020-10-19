‘NRIs keenly watching US Presidential poll’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the entry of Kamala Harris as running mate of Democratic contender Joe Biden in November’s US Presidential poll, there has been an increased interest in the outcome of the election among the Indian diaspora, said diplomat and former ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

He was delivering the key note address at the webinar ‘US election’ organised by the Centre for Policy and Development Studies here. He said several Indians are moving out of New York fearing post-poll violence.

Referring to the opinion polls, most of which show Trump trailing Joe Biden, Sreenivasan said the Democratic challenger could well become the next occupant of the Oval Office. Yashwanth Deshmukh, Vineetha Krishnan, Lalu Joseph and Arun Lakshman also spoke.