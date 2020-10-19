STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Study sheds light on risk of heart disease among youngsters

The study also found that 41 per cent of patients were non-compliant to medications. 

Published: 19th October 2020 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

heart disease
By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Smoking, high cholesterol, hypertension, consumption of alcohol, obesity and diabetes are the main trigger for symptomatic coronary artery disease in 95 per cent of cases affecting people below the age of 30, according to a study conducted by the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST).

Data collated over a 39-year period -- from 1978 to 2017 -- has formed the basis for the study by the cardiology department at SCTIMST and the findings have been published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR).

“ A total of 159 patients, 92% of which were males, featured in the study. The most disturbing aspect which emerged was that risk factor control and lack of proper medication were inadequate in a substantial proportion of these patients even after major coronary events,” said Harikrishnan S, one of the coauthors of the study.  

The study also found that 41 per cent of patients were non-compliant to medications.Absence of symptoms was the most commonly cited reason for discontinuation of medicines. Also, nearly half of the medically managed patients had discontinued medicines. 

“We identified significant delay in patients seeking hospital attention. By missing the ‘golden hour’, a significant proportion of patients had suffered a heart attack. The rate of primary angioplasty was low in this group because of delayed treatment. The poor awareness of the long-term implications of developing coronary artery disease at a young age is also there,” added Harikrishnan. 

According to the findings,  smokers made up 64 per cent of patients with symptomatic coronary artery disease and 88 percent suffered from high blood cholesterol, while 21 per cent were habituated to alcohol. 
Also, all of them were men.One of the limitations of the study was that it was single centre-based -- conducted at a tertiary care hospital, the report pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heart disease
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp