Doctor duped using card details, police recover Rs 51K

A government doctor who was duped in an online fraud received his money back within a few hours, thanks to the city police.

Published: 20th October 2020 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 05:19 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A government doctor who was duped in an online fraud received his money back within a few hours, thanks to the city police. The doctor hailing from Manacaud is working at the Government Medical College Hospital. Fraudsters contacted him over phone posing as staff of the State Bank of India’s credit card wing. The caller told him that his card would be updated as a platinum card and he had to give the card number. The doctor did so and did not even mind to share the OTP he received shortly.

The doctor smelled foul play only when he received a message that Rs 51,889 was debited from his account for a Flipkart purchase. He then frantically contacted the city police which assigned its cyber cell to follow up. The police succeeded in cancelling the transaction and re-credit the amount in the doctor’s account.  

The cyber cell of the city police has retrieved `2.93 lakh in similar cases of online frauds during the past two months. City Police Commissioner and IGP Balram Kumar Upadhyay had appealed to the people never to share the OTP and pin numbers of their bank accounts. Those who fall victim to online frauds should contact the city police cyber cell immediately. The contact number is 9497975998.

