Kerala High Court order a blow to government, says BJP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP on Monday hailed the order passed by the Kerala High Court on Monday which dismissed a batch of writ petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to lease out the Thiruvananthapuram airport. According to the party, the High Court ruling reflects the sentiments of the people.“The verdict is also a major blow to the anti-development stance adopted by the state government,” said V V Rajesh, BJP district president, here. According to him, it is the duty of an elected government to ensure timely development in society and provide better facilities to people.