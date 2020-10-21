STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

District Hospital’s loss is Medical College Hospital’s gain

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the digital mammography unit at 10am on Tuesday  in the presence of Health Minister K K Shailaja.

Published: 21st October 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital

Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (Photo | EPS)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A modern digital mammography unit was originally scheduled to be installed at the District Model Hospital, Peroorkada, here in association with the Rotary Club of Trivandrum Kowdiar (RCOTK). However, red tapism ensured that the facility couldn’t come up at the DMOH.  But the loss suffered by the  District Model Hospital -- until now it lacks a digital mammography unit -- has worked to the advantage of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the digital mammography unit at 10am on Tuesday  in the presence of Health Minister K K Shailaja.  During 2017-18, the Rotary district and Kowdiar Rotary Club conducted a study which found that Thiruvananthapuram district had the highest incidence of breast cancer in the country. This led them to launch an innovative project, Hospital Projects and Equipment (HOPE) to setup a digital mammography unit at DMOH, Peroorkada. 

Accordingly, the Rotarians invested Rs5 lakh on setting up the infrastructure in room numbers 49 and 50 on the basement floor at the Peroorkada hospital. It was decided that RCOTK  will set up and maintain the digital mammography unit on its own to ensure and sustain operational efficiency. These included paying salaries of five support staff (two radiographers, a female office secretary cum counsellor and two attenders) and footing the entire expenses.

A nominal fee of Rs500-Rs800 was to be collected from patients depending on their economic status. This was nominal compared to what a leading private hospital at Anayara and the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, were charging patients -- Rs3,500 and Rs1,450, respectively with a waiting period stretching several months. The other government hospitals and private hospitals are currently having analog mammogram machines. But when there was inordinate delay in setting up the unit, the RCOTK decided to take up the project at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH. 

“We will definitely be coming up with further developments at the DMOH as a new casualty wing is coming up there. The RCOTK had difficulty in maintaining the mammography unit and its five staff round-the-year. So it was decided to take it up at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital,”  P Mangalanandan,  president, Rotary Club of Trivandrum Kowdiar Charitable Society, told TNIE.A senior doctor at the DMOH, who feigned ignorance about HOPE, opined that by setting up the mammography unit at the MCH, more patients will be able to avail themselves of its services. 

The RCOTK authorities were gratified to see that on the eve of the official inauguration, five patients had availed themselves of  the services of the new digital mammography unit.  The RCOTK has also decided to give 35 ventilators to the health department. Five have already been donated to the Kottayam Medical College. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
District Model Hospital Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp