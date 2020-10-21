Gujarat-based design varsity sets up Covid facility in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 30-bed recovery facility to treat patients with moderate symptoms of Covid-19 has come up in the capital. Set up by Anant National University of Design, Ahmedabad, in partnership with the state government and the Parliamentarians with Innovators for India (PI India), the facility is part of the first phase of a 100-bed project.

Laminated corrugated cardboard beds and

tables lined up at the Anant Covid recovery facility

The Anant Covid recovery facility is located at the Panchakarma Ayurveda Institute in the capital. Besides medical equipment, the facility has laminated corrugated cardboard beds and tables that are highly affordable and durable.

Anant National University has established 10 such Covid recovery facilities with a total of 1,620 beds across five states in India, besides designing and manufacturing the first-of-its-kind Covid testing facilities and the oxygen ambulances inside auto rickshaws. The Thiruvananthapuram centre was handed over to the District Medical Officer. Along with several partners, the project is executed by Dr Miniya Chatterji, who is the Director of Anant Fellowship for Climate Action instituted by Anant National University.