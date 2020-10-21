STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Gujarat-based design varsity sets up Covid facility in Thiruvananthapuram

 A 30-bed recovery facility to treat patients with moderate symptoms of Covid-19 has come up in the capital.

Published: 21st October 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Laminated corrugated cardboard beds and tables lined up at the Anant Covid recovery facility 

Laminated corrugated cardboard beds and tables lined up at the Anant Covid recovery facility 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A 30-bed recovery facility to treat patients with moderate symptoms of Covid-19 has come up in the capital. Set up by Anant National University of Design, Ahmedabad, in partnership with the state government and the Parliamentarians with Innovators for India (PI India), the facility is part of the first phase of a 100-bed project.  

Laminated corrugated cardboard beds and
tables lined up at the Anant Covid recovery facility 

The Anant Covid recovery facility is located at the Panchakarma Ayurveda Institute in the capital. Besides medical equipment, the facility has laminated corrugated cardboard beds and tables that are highly affordable and durable.

Anant National University has established 10 such Covid recovery facilities with a total of 1,620 beds across five states in India, besides designing and manufacturing the first-of-its-kind  Covid testing facilities and the oxygen ambulances inside auto rickshaws. The Thiruvananthapuram centre was handed over to the District Medical Officer. Along with several partners, the project is executed by Dr Miniya Chatterji, who is the Director of Anant Fellowship for Climate Action instituted by Anant National University.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anant National University of Design Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp