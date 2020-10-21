STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Covid cases come down in Thiruvananthapuram

Nedumangad MLA C Divakaran went into quarantine after his driver tested positive for Covid. Members of his personal staff also went into quarantine.

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nedumangad MLA C Divakaran went into quarantine after his driver tested positive for Covid. Members of his personal staff also went into quarantine. Continuing the rapidly decreasing trend in fresh cases, only 470 cases were reported in the district on Tuesday.

Among the total cases, 324 were infections through local transmission. In an unexpected drop, only 360 recoveries were reported on the day. This is a rapid   decrease in the number of recoveries after a week of having over 800 recoveries every day. As many as 13 health workers also tested positive on the day.

In the micro containment zone in Adyaman in Pazhayakunnummel panchayat, seven tested positive in 53 tests done. The tests were done among people who came in contact with Covid positive patients. Meanwhile in tests done under Chirayinkeezhu block, 30 people tested positive on the day with 10 testing positive in 34 tests done in Anchuthengu, five testing positive in 59 tests in Vakkom and 15 testing positive in 65 tests done at Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital.

Strict action against people violating Covid protocol and restriction under Section 144 of CrPC continues. The district administration has observed massive improvement in the Covid situation in the district after the deployment of sectoral officers with magisterial powers to monitor the implementation. Action was taken against 484 people on the day. While five were charged with cases for violating Covid protocol, 101 were fined. 378 people were issued warning. Since their deployment on October 4, action was taken against 4,290 people.

Five more die of Covid
On Tuesday, five deaths were also reported. The deceased are J Neshayyan, 85, Sreekumaran Nair, 56, from Poozhanad, Siva Prasad, 25, from Kulathoor, K Kunju Sankaran, 80, from Vedivachankoil and Lucius, 50, from Valiyathura.

