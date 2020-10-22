STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC issues conduct guidelines for crew  

 In the case of manhandling or verbal abuse, the crew can file a complaint at the nearest police station.

Passengers waiting at Ernakulam KSRTC Bus station. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A week after it suspended a conductor for misbehaving with a passenger in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday issued a set of conduct guidelines for its employees. CMD Biju Prabhakar made it clear that misbehaviour on the part of the crew was unacceptable, even if there was provocation from the side of the passengers.

 In the case of manhandling or verbal abuse, the crew can file a complaint at the nearest police station. “The employees should behave politely. They should also make arrangements in the bus for the safe journey of women, children, physi-cally-challenged, elderly and ill persons,” the guideline said. 

In addition, both ordinary and fast passenger buses should stop at the bus stops as per the passengers’ demands. The KSRTC suspended a conductor in Vellarada after he refused to stop the bus as demanded by an elderly passenger. Drivers have also been instructed to stop the bus when people with seat reservation signals that they want to board. The conductor shall ensure they get the seats reserved for them. The guidelines also said that priority should be given to pregnant women and those carrying babies. 

