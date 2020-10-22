KU seeks government’s permission to offer distance courses

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the uncertainty over the fate of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) courses offered by various state universities, the University of Kerala has written to the state government seeking clarity on whether it can admit students in the distance education mode this year. In a letter to Principal Secretary (Higher Education), the Registrar of Kerala University pointed out that the last date for completion of the admission process to ODL programmes, as per the UGC guidelines, was October 31. The Registrar asked the Higher Education Secretary to clarify whether the varsity’s School of Distance Education could issue notification for admission to both undergraduate and post-graduate programmes for the 2020-21 academic year.

Despite being the only university in the state allowed by the UGC to offer ODL programmes this year, the University of Kerala landed in a tight spot due to a controversial clause in the Sree Narayana Guru Open University Ordinance. The prohibitive clause in the Ordinance barred state universities from offering such programmes as well as enrolling students in private registration mode from this year.

The controversial clause in the Ordinance was challenged in the High Court and subsequently stayed. In the wake of the ongoing litigation, it was not clear whether the Sree Narayana Guru Open University will start offering ODL courses in the 2020-21 academic year itself. Meanwhile, the state, which had initially resolved that the Open University would offer courses from this year itself, seems to have climbed down from its earlier stance. Wary of an adverse verdict from the High Court against the undue haste in setting up the Open University, the government had asked state varsities to apply for permission from the UGC to continue offering such courses.

Clarification sought

University Registrar asks Higher Education Secretary to clarify whether the School of Distance Education can issue the admission notification