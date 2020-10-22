STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police probe only after bank submits report

Preliminary inquiry shows stolen money belongs to account holders of other banks.

Published: 22nd October 2020 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The city police have decided to launch a probe into the ATM fraud, which took place last week at the ATM counter adjacent to the Canara Bank’s Kuravankonam branch here, only after the bank completes its internal inquiry. It has been confirmed that the cash stored in the ATM was stolen by three persons, suspected from North India. The staff of the bank has started tracking down the account holders who lost money. A preliminary inquiry by the bank revealed that the money stolen from the ATM belonged to account holders of other banks. 

Divya V Gopinath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram, told TNIE that the police has sought the inquiry report from the bank as the probe team can go ahead with the investigation only after the bank submits a formal complaint stating the exact amount of money lost from the different accounts. 

“It has been confirmed that money was lost. However, the bank is yet to trace the affected accounts and who they belonged to. They are conducting an internal inquiry which will provide an exact picture of the crime and the modus operandi of the perpetrators,” Divya said. Upon launching the probe, the police will seek assistance from the hi-tech crime inquiry cell and Cyberdome. According to the police, the incident, which took place around 7.30pm on October 15, came to light after the employees of the branch verified the CCTV camera footage. A complaint was then lodged at Peroorkada police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police ATM fraud
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp