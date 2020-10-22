Police probe only after bank submits report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have decided to launch a probe into the ATM fraud, which took place last week at the ATM counter adjacent to the Canara Bank’s Kuravankonam branch here, only after the bank completes its internal inquiry. It has been confirmed that the cash stored in the ATM was stolen by three persons, suspected from North India. The staff of the bank has started tracking down the account holders who lost money. A preliminary inquiry by the bank revealed that the money stolen from the ATM belonged to account holders of other banks.

Divya V Gopinath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram, told TNIE that the police has sought the inquiry report from the bank as the probe team can go ahead with the investigation only after the bank submits a formal complaint stating the exact amount of money lost from the different accounts.

“It has been confirmed that money was lost. However, the bank is yet to trace the affected accounts and who they belonged to. They are conducting an internal inquiry which will provide an exact picture of the crime and the modus operandi of the perpetrators,” Divya said. Upon launching the probe, the police will seek assistance from the hi-tech crime inquiry cell and Cyberdome. According to the police, the incident, which took place around 7.30pm on October 15, came to light after the employees of the branch verified the CCTV camera footage. A complaint was then lodged at Peroorkada police station.