Rajaji Nagar PHC will turn into ‘city health centre’ soon: Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is aiming to provide comprehensive healthcare at all levels by renovating and rebuilding the state’s primary health centres (PHC), said Health Minister K K Shailaja on Wednesday. She was speaking after inaugurating the renovation work of the PHC in Rajaji Nagar, which she said would be turned into a ‘city health centre’ in the near future.

The work, which commenced here on Wednesday, will be completed at an estimated cost of D1.8 crore with the support of the Ardram Mission, as part of the Smart City Project. The PHC in Rajaji Nagar is currently located at the Ootukuzhy-Panavila stretch, where an anganwadi also functions.

The entire building will be renovated with separate entries to both the health centre and the anganwadi. A laboratory, a reception, a pharmacy, a nursing station, a JPHN room, a consultation room, a dressing room, and toilets will be set up in the building. A yoga hall will be arranged on the terrace. The waiting area will also be made bigger by installing the queue management system.