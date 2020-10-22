Thiruvananthapuram reports 657 Covid cases, count remains high in corporation limits

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of fresh Covid cases within the city corporation limits remains high even as the daily count in Thiruvananthapuram district continues to drop. Over the past few days, close to 200 cases were reported daily in the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation limits. While the city registered 190 new cases on Tuesday, the count rose to 258 on Wednesday. Karamana reported 13 fresh cases while Manacaud and Medical College recorded 12 cases each.

Meanwhile, the overall daily case count in the district continued its downward trend as 657 cases were reported on Wednesday. Among them, 12 were healthcare workers while 459 persons contracted the infection through local transmission. A total of 5,438 tests were held on the day.Stringent action is being taken against people violating the Covid protocol and the restrictions under section 144 of CrPC, which was imposed on October 4. On the day, 498 people were caught violating protocol. While 15 persons were charged with cases, 85 were fined and 398 were issued stern warnings. So far, action has been taken against 5,295 people who violated the norms.

Five deaths were also reported on Wednesday. The deceased are Abhijith (23) from Karumkulam, Vijayamma (58) from Neyyattinkara, Sreekandan Nair (57) from Manikandeswaram, Justin Albin (68) from Panachamoodu and Janardanan (70) from Attingal. As many as 705 recoveries were reported on the day. The district now has 9,252 active cases. Among them, 4,509 people are either in home care or in Covid first-line treatment centres. As many as 2,139 people were newly put under observation.