Active cases show declining trend, daily tally drops in Thiruvananthapuram district

No. of active cases as on Oct 7 was 12,752, which has come down to 9,106 on Oct 21

Health workers collect swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 tests in Kerala. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Over the past two weeks, there has been a major drop in the number of active cases reported in the capital district. The district now has 9,176 active cases. Of these, 3,606 people are either in home care or at various Covid First-line Treatment Centres (CFLTC). The active cases are going down along with the number of fresh cases. Collector Navjot Khosa said  health workers in the district are doing an exemplary work. “Though the decline in the number of cases is encouraging, we need to remain vigilant,” said the collector. 

The number of active cases as on October 7 was 12,752. After that the tally had shown a decreasing trend. On October 8, it was 11,690 followed by 11,621 (Oct 9). While a slight increase was reported on October 10 with 12, 017 active cases, the numbers soon went down again with 11,612 (Oct 11), 11,405 (Oct 12), 11,367 (Oct 13), 11,070 (Oct 14), 10,954 (Oct 15), 10,763 (Oct 16), 10,743 (Oct 17), 10,212 (Oct 18), 9,054 (Oct 19), 9,156 (Oct 20) and 9,106 (Oct 21). A total of 838 cases were reported on Thursday. Of these, local transmission accounted for 618 cases.

On Thursday, five deaths were also reported. The deceased are Hariharan,56, from Karamana, Kuttappan,72, from Muttada, Sasidharan, 70. from Vembayam, Nazar,56, from Maruthoor, and Anil,47, from Attingal. The day’s other developments include  909 recoveries, 12 health workers testing positive and  2,100 people being newly put under observation.  C Divakaran, MLA from Nedumangad, tested positive for Covid on Thursday.  The MLA is now under treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Thiruvananthapuram
